  Texting drivers just asking to crash

Research in America has found that drivers who text while driving in their car are 23 times more likely to crash.

In a research study that really isn't telling anyone what they shouldn't already know, Virginia Tech university researchers measured the driving habits of long-haul cab drivers over 18 months to see what the causes and effects were of using a mobile while driving.

The end results? Don't use your phone while driving unless you want to get in an accident.

Not surprisingly, truckers who did use their phones on the road looked for an average of 5 seconds on the phone rather than what was hurtling towards them at high speed on the Freeway.

At highway speeds, that means more than 100 yards.

Although using your phone, even to make calls, is illegal in Britain, it is still allowed in many states in the US.