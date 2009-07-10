  T-Mobile renames G1 Touch as G2 Touch

The handset that will be known as the HTC Hero that will launch on T-Mobile as the G1 Touch will actually now debut as the G2 Touch.

Confused? As are we, and as it sounds, is T-Mobile over its Android handset naming conventions?

The operator has already come in for criticism over not launching the new touchscreen device under the name the phone's manufacturer gave it, and now it seems there's even more potential for consumer confusion.

We are waiting for comment from T-Mobile, but we'd guess the name has been changed as G1 Touch is too similar to the existing HTC-made G1 that has a touchscreen, even though the latest phone has already been announced to the public as the G1 Touch.

The name change news was revealed in a tweet via the official T-Mobile twitter feed that does at least confirm the device - under whichever name you want to refer to it - is due towards the end of this month.