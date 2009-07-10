Tesco to offer Sonim's Land Rover S1 rugged phone

Retail giant Tesco has announced that it's going to be selling Sonim's ruggeder-than-thou Land Rover S1 phone, in an attempt to help out the one-third of young people that the company claims break their phone on holiday.

Dropping it on the floor and into the toilet are apparently the top ways phones die, as well as forgetting it's in your pocket and going in the sea or putting it in the washing machine. "Naughty pets" are blamed too.

Tesco Mobile's CEO said: "Our research shows that summer holidays can be hell for mobile phones. So for all those guilty of mobile mashing and in need of something stronger, Tesco Phone Shops have the solution".

As previously reported on Pocket-lint, the S1 can stay in water for 30 minutes and is resistant to extreme pressure of up to 400kg. It's also resistant to temperature, has an extra-long battery life, super-loud speakers and can be dropped 2m onto concrete without damage.

It's got a 2-megapixel camera with flash, A-GPS, FM radio, a "2GB memory slot", which we're presuming is for an SD card, Java support, a WAP browser and Bluetooth. It comes with a 3-year warranty. The Land Rover S1 by Sonim is available now unlocked for £250 or from £25 a month on a mobile contract.