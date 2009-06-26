  First iPhone porn app sells out

The iPhone's first porn application, thought to be okayed thanks to the new 17+ rating and parental controls, went live this week in Apple's App Store, only to be yanked 24-hours later due to the fact that it "sold out".



Hottest Girls, a $2 widget that essentially lets users look at boobs and scantily clad female models, appears to have been such a roaring success that the demand meant the developer had to pull access due to fears over server capacity.



In a statement the developer says: "The Hottest Girls app is temporarily sold out. The server usage is extremely high because of the popularity of this app. Thus, by not distributing the app, we can prevent our servers from crashing. Those who already have the app will still be able to use our app. To answer the question on everyone’s mind: Yes, the topless images will still be there when it is sold again".



However, it now seems initial reports that Apple had pulled the app, dismissed once the developer's statement circulated, may have been true after all.



Apple has since told CNN: "Apple will not distribute applications that contain inappropriate content, such as pornography. The developer of this application added inappropriate content directly from their server after the application had been approved and distributed, and after the developer had subsequently been asked to remove some offensive content. This was a direct violation of the terms of the iPhone Developer Program. The application is no longer available on the App Store".