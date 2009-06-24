68% say no to 2-year phone contracts
Pocket-lint readers aren't convinced by the growing need to sign up to 24-month phone contracts in order to secure the latest mobile, a recent reader poll has revealed, with 68% saying they are not prepared to commit that long.
As consumer-aimed phones get smarter, they get more expensive, and enjoying as we do in the UK, a business model that means we expect to get a new handset for free on contract, something has to give.
So far, that something has been the length of contract operators are insisting customers sign up to in order to get their chosen handset for free.
"The latest smartphones are so expensive that the networks are prepared to take the initial hit on the price, confident in the knowledge that you have to stay loyal for the long haul", Ernest Doku of mobile phone comparison website, Omio.com, told Pocket-lint.
"We've certainly seen a real shift to longer term contracts as retailers now offer the latest and greatest mobiles for free, but only to those prepared to commit to an 18- or 24-month deal".
Doku says that 12-month contracts "have become an endangered species", while the focus, as far as attracting the punters goes, has shifted to free gifts, more minutes and texts or "cash back" to sweeten the long term deals.
"The fact that we have recently seen the UK's first 36-month contracts is certainly a sign of things to come", Doku says, referring to Orange's recent £5 a month tariff offered to those who will commit for a lengthy 3-year contractual term.
"Commitment-phobes who want the latest phones will be left out in the cold as this trend continues", Doku warns.
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
Comments