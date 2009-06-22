  1. Home
T-Mobile myTouch 3G announced

T-Mobile has announced that it will be stocking the HTC Magic under the guise of the myTouch 3G with Google in the US.

Virtually identical in look, colour and feel to the Vodafone HTC Magic, the myTouch 3G with Google, as it will be known, is the second Android handset for the US carrier and will sport a 3.2-inch touch screen, 3.2-megapixel camera, and MicroSD memory card slot.

First announced at MWC in Barcelona in February by Vodafone and HTC, the phone also offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3G, as the name suggests, connectivity.

However T-Mobile customers in the UK will be disappointed. Due to an exclusive agreement with HTC and Vodafone in the UK, T-Mobile says it isn't going to be releasing the handset in the UK on its network.

Although unwilling to be drawn further, a spokesman for the company did confirm to Pocket-lint that the myTouch 3G announcement wasn't the G1 touch handset, the UK office alluded to last week.

We will keep you posted.

