  Stores to open early for iPhone 3G S

Although no queues are forming yet on London's streets (as compared to the three Apple faithful already in line in New York) those keen to get their hands on Apple's new iPhone 3G S will be able to do so from 7am tomorrow morning.

The 19 June, which also marks the launch of the Nokia N97, the Nokia N86 8MP and the Nokia 6730 classic on Vodafone, will be the retail debut for the revamped iPhone in both the UK and the US.

The Carphone Warehouse is getting the jump on Apple and O2 by opening all their Oxford Street stores - and some stores in other major cities - from 7am onwards, perhaps hoping to target those short of time and wanting to pick up the phone on their way to work.

Larger O2 stores and Apple Retail stores will open their doors for iPhone 3G S sales from 8am.

Although no queues are forming now, the lines tomorrow might get long - Carphone Warehouse has revealed it has seen the total number of pre-registrations for the device hit 18,000.

Piper Jaffray,analyst Gene Munster, has issued an estimate that he thinks Apple will sell half a million iPhone 3G Ss across the eight countries the new phone will be available in during this first wave of launches.

