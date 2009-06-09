  Mobile directory enquires launched

Directory enquiries company 118 800 has announced that it's opening up a mobile version of its service. It'll be launching on Thursday 18 June.

Anyone in the UK will be able to search for a mobile number, either on the website - 118800.co.uk - or by phoning that number. Only the website is live at the moment.

To find someone, you have to provide a first name, surname, and the location in which they live. If there's more than one person that fits the bill, then more info will be requested, like street name or postcode.

To ensure privacy, 118 800 says that no mobile numbers will be provided, instead just offering to connect callers directly or asking the person if they want to accept a call from the enquirer.

However there's also a text opt-out provided, for those who don't want to be in the database at all. If you're not keen on being contacted, then text E to 118800 to be removed.

Update: It transpires that the data provided by this service comes from market research and premium rate companies, not the operators themselves, who have refused to cooperate with 118 800.