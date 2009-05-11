  Couple used AQA text service to name baby girl

A British couple has used the AQA mobile phone text message question and answer service to name their baby girl.

Said to be as a result of indecision - he wanted to name the baby Eryn, while she was pushing for Frankie - the couple turned to the 98p text service.

The Camberley couple sent a text message asking: "What shall we name our new baby girl? Surname is King so be careful".

2 minutes later an "Any Question Answered" operative replied with: "You should call your baby girl Elouise. Elouise King has a noble ring to it. She won't go far wrong in life with such a majestic sounding name".

Rob and Kimberly King took the anonymous advice and told the Metro they are "very happy" with the name.