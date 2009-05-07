T-Mobile MDA Compact V unveiled
We knew it was coming, but today we got our hands on the latest in the line from T-Mobile: the MDA Compact V.
Eagle-eyed amongst you will spot that this is an HTC Touch Diamond2 with a bit of a facelift, having received the normal T-Mobile treatment.
So you'll get the full hardware specs of HSDPA, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and that glorious 3.2-inch touchscreen, packing an impressive 800 x 480 pixel resolution.
Running on the Windows Mobile 6.1 platform, T-Mobile tell us that a free upgrade to 6.5 will be available for customers to download from the website when the new version of Microsoft's OS goes live in September.
In terms of customisation you'll find the familiar "sushi bar" navigator across the bottom of the display, giving you shortcuts to your most important places, such as emails and contacts, but also T-Mobiles new internet widgets.
The new widgets will give you, for example, quick access to your favourite social networking channels, such as Twitter and Facebook.
Packing a 5-megapixel camera around the back, T-Mobile will also be bundling in a 2GB microSD card to store all those lovely pictures on. T-Mobile also bundles in a 7-day CoPilot trial, with a promotion starting on 1 June where the first 10,000 customers to register will get a free 18-month subscription to the navigation service.
Heading your way soon, the MDA Compact V will be hitting shelves on 21 June.
