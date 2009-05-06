  Palm Pre confirmed for Bell Mobility in Canada

Wider launch plans are coming into focus for Palm's Pre smartphone as the company has now revealed it will debut in Canada exclusively on Bell Mobility's 3G network, only the second operator to be confirmed, after Sprint in the US.



With no pricing revealed, and timescale only pinned down to "the second half of 2009", Canadians will have to wait for more information on firm launch plans, but are at least a little further along on knowing the score than we are here in the UK.



"We're excited to bring Pre to Canada with Bell Mobility", said Brodie Keast, senior vice president of marketing for Palm.



"We've seen enormous interest from mobile operators worldwide and fully expect to continue to expand distribution for Pre, putting it within reach of more and more customers".



When those "more and more" customers finally encompass the UK, we'll be sure to let you know.