  Hockney hearts the iPhone

An interview with David Hockney, to promote his digital "drawings in a printing machine" art exhibition, reads like a love letter to the iPhone.

The pop art artist, who used the iPhone to make some of his new pictures, asks: "Who would ever have thought that the telephone would bring back drawing?"

4 months into iPhone ownership Hockney's handset has its own wooden mini easel on a table in his London studio.

"BlackBerries are for secretaries and clerical workers while the iPhone is used by artistic people", asserts the 71-year-old English artist.

"I like to draw flowers by hand on the iPhone and send them out to friends so they get fresh flowers. And my flowers last! They never die!" says Hockney.

"I happen to like the way that an iPhone has a sense of the absurd about it and is therefore close to life".