Bluetooth 3.0 plus HS announced

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group has officially adopted Bluetooth Core Specification Version 3.0 High Speed, or Bluetooth 3.0 + HS.

This latest iteration of the wireless tech claims to provide the same wireless Bluetooth experience - but faster.

This news means manufacturers can now build their products to send large amounts of video, music and photos between devices wirelessly at decent speeds, with the first products due to market in 9 to 12 months.

Bluetooth 3.0 gets its speed from 802.11 Wi-Fi, offering data transfers at the approximate rate of 24 Mbps. In addition, power saving is promised with Bluetooth 3.0 devices.

Applications possible with the new spec include wirelessly bulk syncing music libraries between PC and music player or phone, bulk download photos to a printer or PC and the ability to send video files from camera or phone to computer or television.