Bluetooth 3.0 plus HS announced
The Bluetooth Special Interest Group has officially adopted Bluetooth Core Specification Version 3.0 High Speed, or Bluetooth 3.0 + HS.
This latest iteration of the wireless tech claims to provide the same wireless Bluetooth experience - but faster.
This news means manufacturers can now build their products to send large amounts of video, music and photos between devices wirelessly at decent speeds, with the first products due to market in 9 to 12 months.
Bluetooth 3.0 gets its speed from 802.11 Wi-Fi, offering data transfers at the approximate rate of 24 Mbps. In addition, power saving is promised with Bluetooth 3.0 devices.
Applications possible with the new spec include wirelessly bulk syncing music libraries between PC and music player or phone, bulk download photos to a printer or PC and the ability to send video files from camera or phone to computer or television.
- Huawei P20 Pro review: A new phone camera king is born
- New Google Pixel 2018 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
- Huawei P20 and P20 Pro specs, release date and price: Everything you need to know
- Sony Xperia XZ2 review: The best Sony phone in years, but is that enough to lead the flagship pack?
- Best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple device
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for April 2018
- The best wireless chargers 2018 for iPhone, Galaxy S9, Sony Xperia XZ2 and more
- Check out this exclusive Sony XZ2 deal: £45 per month for 32GB of data!
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals for April 2018
- HTC U12+ specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
Comments