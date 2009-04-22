  1. Home
Angelina Jolie loves the Pre

|
Being ordinary mortals ourselves, we're not sure how this works, but apparently Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has nabbed a Palm Pre.

The Pre, with its as yet unconfirmed launch date, is Palm's newest smartphone offering the company's new WebOS and review units are described as hard to come by.

Unless of course, you are a major movie star. Jolie, said to be a "huge gadget fan", is thought to have an early pre-production unit.

A production assistant on the set of "Salt", tells the Examiner about hearing Jolia's thoughts on the new device:

"I asked her how she likes the phone. She went on about it for about two minutes. She basically said she likes the software better than the iPhone, she likes the thumboard for texting (although the keys aren't big enough), and thinks the screen is beautiful but can be too easily scratched".

