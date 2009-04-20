  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news

BD Touch 2.0 available

BluFocus and NetBlender have announced an updated version of their BD Touch iPhone application - BD Touch 2.0.

Available for other platforms that just the iPhone, the companies are also offering the app for Android phones, certain BlackBerrys and the Palm Pre when it launches.

The BD Touch app provides all the basic functions of a remote control - play, pause and fast forward - plus a QWERTY keyboard for text entry and now offers the ability to download media directly from the disc and/or player to a handheld device.

This means users can transfer bonus and interactive BD-Live material, such as games, from their Blu-ray player onto their phone.

The companies say the app will be available from the relevant download sites over the next week or so with more information on their website.

