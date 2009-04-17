T-Mobile Sidekick LX coming to US

T-Mobile in the US has announced that it is launching a new version of its Sidekick range of handsets in the States.

Landing in shops on the 13 May, T-Mobile customers keen to get their hands on the new Sidekick LX handset will be able to do so ahead of the launch if they act quickly, the operator has said.

The new handset which T-Mobile in the UK has confirmed isn't currently coming to Britain, will offer 3G connectivity and follows previous Sidekick models with a slide out screen and QWERTY keyboard with a focus towards social networking.

The handset will come with MySpace, Facebook, Twitter and Photobucket built in say T-Mobile, also promising to have mobile-friendly navigation with push notifications for updates and messages.

Branded as the "thinnest" Sidekick ever the phone will sport a 3.2-inch 65K TFT colour display, high-resolution 854 x 480 pixel screen, come with a 3.2-megapixel camera and GPS connectivity, with the ability to geotag photos.

T-Mobile is promising 5.5 hours of talk time and standby time of 8 days.

We will keep you posted on a UK launch date, however our sources suggest you shouldn't hold your breath.