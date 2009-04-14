  1. Home
Bluetooth 3.0 specification due this month

|
Bluetooth is due to get an upgrade this month with the release of the 3.0 specification, updating the current Bluetooth 2.0 + EDR.

The main improvement the average consumer will see with Bluetooth 3.0 is a speed increase with the transfer of large video files, music collections and photo libraries said to be "within seconds".

Thanks to "Generic Alternate MAC/PHY" tech, in devices with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.0 will pair the two gadgets but then send the data transfer via the faster Wi-Fi connection.

The spec will also include "Enhanced Power Control" that's said to reduce disconnects that can happen when you stick your phone in your pocket or bag.

Further information from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group is due on 21 April, so we'll bring you more then.

