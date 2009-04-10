  T-Mobile and RIM event scheduled for 22nd

T-Mobile has confirmed that it is holding two "big" events the week commencing the 19 April. The first event will kick off in New York city on the 21st while the second is on the 22 April in London, getting the blogsphere into a frenzy as to what the operator is launching.

While American websites are all aghast with the news that it could see the launch of a second Android handset to follow on from the G1, here in the UK the mobile phone operator has scheduled a joint press conference with BlackBerry suggesting that it could be something completely different.

The invite to Pocket-lint simply says:

"T-Mobile and RIM invite you to the launch of their exciting new BlackBerry collaboration".

The operator refused our probing questions as to what could be on the cards, but if the event is a simulcast with the New York city event, then a second generation Android handset is unlikely to be on the cards unless RIM is about to ditch their OS.

The launch could be the much rumoured "Nigara" handset, a cross between the company's Curve and Bold handsets. Spy shots have been floating around the web for some time.

We will be bringing you all the news live as it happens from 5pm onwards on Wednesday 22 April.

