U2 to create something "spectacular" for RIM

Following the news that U2's forthcoming tour, "U2 360 Degrees", will be sponsored by Research in Motion and its Blackberry smartphone range, front man Bono has revealed they are working with the Canadian company to create

.

In a recent interview the Irish rocker discussed the new tour sponsorship deal with RIM - and revealed why U2's similar partnership with Apple came to an abrupt end.

"[RIM] is going to give us what Apple wouldn't - access to their labs and their people so we can do something really spectacular", Bono said.

What hasn't yet been revealed is exactly what the band are whipping up in RIM's labs, but it's said to be "not far off - that custom software will be involved".