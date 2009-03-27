  Pocket-lint readers not tempted by 24-month iPhone deals

O2 is going to have to try harder to tempt Pocket-lint readers into splashing out for an iPhone, a recent poll has revealed.

In our latest site poll we asked the over a million-strong Pocket-lint readership, "Does the 24-month iPhone tariff tempt you?"

An overwhelming majority of Pocket-lint readers said it doesn't - with just over two-thirds - 67% - saying "no".

From next week O2 is offering a new 24-month tariff option for iPhone customers that will see iPhone 3Gs given away for "free" on lower tariffs then ever before.

Customers who sign up to the 24-month tariff can get the 8GB iPhone 3G for free at £34.26 per month and the 16GB iPhone 3G for free at £44.05 per month.

Previously the iPhone 3G 8GB was available from free only on £44.05 a month contracts while the 16GB iPhone was free only on a £73.41 a month contract.

However, at over £1000 overall for the two-year contract for the 16GB model, it seems that the majority of Pocket-lint readers are not planning to sign on the line any time soon.