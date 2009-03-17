  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

National Rail Enquiries offers iPhone app

|
  National Rail Enquiries offers iPhone app
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone

National Rail Enquiries is offering an application for iPhone owners that will offer them train times, and more, on their handsets.

As well as the travel information you'd find on the National Rail Enquiries site, the app uses the iPhone's built-in GPS to make the service location relevant.

"This is the equivalent of Satnav for passenger rail - it enables you to find your nearest station and plan your journey home at the touch of a screen", says a National Rail Enquiries web exec.

"The National Rail Enquiries for iPhone application uses the device's inbuilt GPS to find your nearest station anywhere in Great Britain. The 'Next Train Home' feature then plans the best route home to your destination".

In addition, there's info on live train progress, platform changes, delays and cancellations and the ability to save fave routes.

The application is on sale now via iTunes App Store for £4.99 with updates promised for free.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments