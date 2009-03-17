  National Rail Enquiries offers iPhone app

National Rail Enquiries is offering an application for iPhone owners that will offer them train times, and more, on their handsets.

As well as the travel information you'd find on the National Rail Enquiries site, the app uses the iPhone's built-in GPS to make the service location relevant.

"This is the equivalent of Satnav for passenger rail - it enables you to find your nearest station and plan your journey home at the touch of a screen", says a National Rail Enquiries web exec.

"The National Rail Enquiries for iPhone application uses the device's inbuilt GPS to find your nearest station anywhere in Great Britain. The 'Next Train Home' feature then plans the best route home to your destination".

In addition, there's info on live train progress, platform changes, delays and cancellations and the ability to save fave routes.

The application is on sale now via iTunes App Store for £4.99 with updates promised for free.