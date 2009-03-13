  1. Home
Free traffic information app for Symbian mobiles

UK road traffic information specialist ITIS Holdings has launched a free traffic information application for Sybian mobile devices.

The ITIS Mobile Traffic Client will allow users to access live local traffic information wherever they are, to help them avoid traffic jams, road works, accidents and anything else that might hold up their journey.

Where this can't be avoided, users will be able to find out the length of delays, together with speed data where traffic is flowing at a reduced speed.

Data is delivered in real time, and you'll get information of all incidents within a 20 mile radius of your location displayed on a simple map.

The app will work with most Symbian S60v3 mobile devices with built-in GPS.

To download the client or for more information, head over to the ITIS Holdings website.

