  G1 "cupcake" update coming April

T-Mobile has confirmed that it will be bringing the "cupcake" software update to the G1 mobile phone in April.

The news will mean users of the Android handset will get an onscreen keyboard as well as a host of other features to improve the performance of the handset launched last November.

New features promised in the update include video recording, a voice recorder, the ability to save MMS attachments and stereo Bluetooth.

The update is likely to come at the same time as the HTC Magic, which will sport the "cupcake" software version, hits the shops although T-Mobile couldn't confirm whether this will be the case or not.

"We will be offering G1 users the firmware update sometime in April", a spokesperson for T-Mobile told Pocket-lint.

"We can't say whether this will be connected with the launch of the HTC Magic as we aren't aware of what alterations if any they are making to the operating system".

Pocket-lint reported back in February that the HTC Magic, which will be available exclusively on Vodafone rather than T-Mobile, would be hitting stores in April in time for the Easter break as the operator continues to try and offer alternatives to the iPhone.