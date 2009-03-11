  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

G1 "cupcake" update coming April

|
  G1 "cupcake" update coming April
iOS 12: New features, release date, and everything you need to know
iOS 12: New features, release date, and everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

T-Mobile has confirmed that it will be bringing the "cupcake" software update to the G1 mobile phone in April.

The news will mean users of the Android handset will get an onscreen keyboard as well as a host of other features to improve the performance of the handset launched last November.

New features promised in the update include video recording, a voice recorder, the ability to save MMS attachments and stereo Bluetooth.

The update is likely to come at the same time as the HTC Magic, which will sport the "cupcake" software version, hits the shops although T-Mobile couldn't confirm whether this will be the case or not.

"We will be offering G1 users the firmware update sometime in April", a spokesperson for T-Mobile told Pocket-lint.

"We can't say whether this will be connected with the launch of the HTC Magic as we aren't aware of what alterations if any they are making to the operating system".

Pocket-lint reported back in February that the HTC Magic, which will be available exclusively on Vodafone rather than T-Mobile, would be hitting stores in April in time for the Easter break as the operator continues to try and offer alternatives to the iPhone.

PopularIn Phones
  1. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, features and everything else you need to know
  2. BlackBerry Key2 official, QWERTY phone gets a stylish makeover
  3. Is this what the new iPhone X Plus and 6.1-inch iPhone will look like?
  4. BlackBerry Key2 initial review: QWERTY has never looked so good
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  1. Sony Xperia XZ3 could bring dual cameras to a slimmer body
  2. Google Pixel 3 XL pictured with notch in new leaked images
  3. BlackBerry Key2 vs BlackBerry KeyOne: What's the difference?
  4. BlackBerry Key2 launch: Watch the livestream right here
  5. These Samsung Galaxy Note 9 renders don't show an in-display fingerprint sensor
Comments