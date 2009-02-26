T-Mobile dance ad music to be released as album

Universal Music is releasing the soundtrack to T-Mobile's "dance" ad, the stunt which brought Liverpool Street Station in London to a standstill last month.

The soundtrack called "The Liverpool Street Station Dance" will be available to download as a single, featuring the music medley from the 3-minute TV advertisement, and as an album comprising full versions of the eight tracks.

Due to go on sale from 2 March, the single and the album will be available from iTunes, Napster, Amazon and the like with the single priced at 79p and the album due to cost £3.99.

T-Mobile customers will also be able to download the single and album through Mobile Jukebox, web'n'walk T-Mo service.

The album download will feature the following music tracks:

Lulu "Shout"

Yazz "The Only Way Is Up"

Pussycat Dolls "Don't Cha"

Vienna Philharmonic "Blue Danube"

Kool and the Gang "Get Down On It"

Rainbow "Since You've Been Gone"

Millie "My Boy Lollipop"

The Contours "Do You Love Me?"