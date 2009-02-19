Land Rover S1 mobile phone

Roving around the show floor at Mobile World Congress, we got our hands on the forthcoming Land Rover S1 handset, said to be the first of several projects from Land Rover and Sonim, so we grabbed a few pictures.

Technical features include Bluetooth, 2-megapixel camera, A-GPS and it comes pre-installed with Opera-mini web browser. The phone will also come with a 3-year warranty and same-day replacement service.

The guys on the stand were all too happy to tell us that there will also be a line of supporting accessories and that the S1 has been optimised for in-vehicle use.

These phones are seriously tough: we saw it thrown and kicked across a Barcelona boulevard and still keep working. In essence, if you want to break it, you have to set out with the intention of breaking it - the occasional drop or submersion in water makes no difference at all.