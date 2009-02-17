  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Bill Gates gives $12.5m to phone banking programme

|
  Bill Gates gives $12.5m to phone banking programme
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

The GSM Association and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have announced a programme to offer financial services to millions of people in the developing world through mobile phones.

The "Mobile Money for the Unbanked" (MMU) programme has been given a $12.5 million grant from the Gates Foundation.

The plan is to work with mobile operators, banks, microfinance institutions, government and development organisations to encourage the expansion of reliable, affordable mobile financial services to the unbanked.

"There are over 1 billion people in emerging markets today who don't have a bank account but do have a mobile phone", said Rob Conway, CEO of the GSMA.

The MMU programme will support around 20 projects in developing countries, focusing on Africa, Asia and Latin America, with the goal of reaching 20 million previously unbanked people with mobile financial services by 2012.

PopularIn Phones
Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
When is Android P coming to my phone?
OnePlus 3 and 3T will get Android P update, likely by early 2019
Honor Play specs, release and features: Everything you need to know
IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show this September
Honor promises a crazy fast, crazy smart phone launch at IFA 2018
Comments