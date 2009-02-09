Archos to launch Android-based Internet Media Tablet
Archos has announced it is to launch an "ultra-thin Internet Media Tablet combined with a mobile phone" based on both its own and Google's Android operating system.
Android will mean the IMT (as Archos calls it) will get all the "functionalities of a premium smartphone" plus its applications whilst Archos' multimedia framework will offer entertainment and web-browsing.
As well as the Android functionality, the IMT will offer "PC-like" internet on a high-resolution 5-inch screen and full-width page viewing, full screen Adobe Flash and Flash Video support, and on demand access to Archos' multimedia library as well as TV recording.
Archos is claiming hundreds of hours of video storage with up to 500GB capacities in a compact 10mm "ultra-thin" tablet, plus 7 hours video playback from one battery charge and 3.5G/7.2Mbps HSUPA connectivity.
The IMT will also incorporate the OMAP 3 platform from Texas Instruments and boasts "laptop-like performance" from the OMAP3440 processor based on the ARM Cortex-A8 superscalar microprocessor and DSP.
The new Android-based IMT with voice functionality will be released in 3Q 2009, we'll bring you more as soon as we have it.
