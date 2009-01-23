  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Palm responds to Apple's veiled threats

|
  Palm responds to Apple's veiled threats

Apple's recent threats to copy-cats, that mentioned no names but were thought to be directed at Palm, has elicited a response from the smartphone maker.

During a recent Apple conference call, chief operating officer Tim Cook, who is standing in for Steve Jobs during his 6 month absence for health reasons, said:

"We like competition as long as they don't rip off our IP [intellectual property] - and if they do, we're going to go after anyone who does".

Cook then made Apple's stand even clearer with: "We will not stand for having our IP ripped off - and we will use any weapons that we have available. I don't think I can be any more clear than that".

It seems Palm is not worried by the remarks made by Cook, with Palm spokesperson Lynn Fox telling Digital Daily:

"Palm has a long history of innovation that is reflected in our products and robust patent portfolio, and we have long been recognized for our fundamental patents in the mobile space".

Fox continued: "If faced with legal action, we are confident that we have the tools necessary to defend ourselves".

PopularIn Phones
  1. Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  3. OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
  4. Motorola Moto G6 specs, news, release date and rumours plus G6 Plus and G6 Play: Everything we know so far
  5. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
  1. iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
  2. Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
  3. Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
  4. Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
  5. Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal

Comments