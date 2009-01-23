  Palm responds to Apple's veiled threats

Apple's recent threats to copy-cats, that mentioned no names but were thought to be directed at Palm, has elicited a response from the smartphone maker.

During a recent Apple conference call, chief operating officer Tim Cook, who is standing in for Steve Jobs during his 6 month absence for health reasons, said:

"We like competition as long as they don't rip off our IP [intellectual property] - and if they do, we're going to go after anyone who does".

Cook then made Apple's stand even clearer with: "We will not stand for having our IP ripped off - and we will use any weapons that we have available. I don't think I can be any more clear than that".

It seems Palm is not worried by the remarks made by Cook, with Palm spokesperson Lynn Fox telling Digital Daily:

"Palm has a long history of innovation that is reflected in our products and robust patent portfolio, and we have long been recognized for our fundamental patents in the mobile space".

Fox continued: "If faced with legal action, we are confident that we have the tools necessary to defend ourselves".