PhonepayPlus intros new premium-rate rules
Regulator PhonepayPlus has issued new rules to control the premium-rate services offered for mobile phones in the UK.
The rules, that will cover such services as ringtones and downloads, are an attempt to stop rising complaints about the £350m-a-year industry.
To protect consumers, especially younger users who are more likely to fall foul of hidden charges, the regulator has ruled that subscription services must generate a free confirmation text message detailing the costs and conditions.
In order to be charged, the customer has to confirm their subscription by replying to the text.
Other measures include licensing for service providers, prices must be displayed clearly and customers should be able to end the subscription by texting STOP at any time.
Acting chief executive of PhonepayPlus, Paul Whiteing said: "Consumers should not need to work hard to understand the full price of any service".
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Apple AirPower: Is the wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods coming soon?
- Compare the best mobile phone deals and offers
- The best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 benchmark confirms Snapdragon 845 processor
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Flagship design without the flagship price tag
- OnePlus says next phone will have notch but won't confirm its name
- Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Comments