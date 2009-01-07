  1. Home
Logic Wireless to launch Bolt pico projector phone

If CES launches are anything to go by, Pico projectors, once something to be marvelled over at tech shows such as CES, are soon to be two a penny.

However, this particular CES launch from US-based Logic Wireless has a couple of things going for it, not only is it a product that will actually go into production, but the pico projection is an added function in a mobile phone.

The new Logic Bolt, a touchscreen GSM quad band handset, will boast pico projection with the ability to project a 36- to 64-inch image.

Other specs of the Windows Mobile device include a 3-megapixel camera, Bluetooth, GPS, and of course, for the office appeal, PowerPoint for those impromptu presentations.

A likely launch of around $600 phone-only, or $100 with a 2-year tie-in on T-Mobile or AT&T in the States is hinted at, but no news on a UK release.

