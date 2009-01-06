SlingPlayer heading to iPhone and Mac

Sling Media has announced that it is releasing its SlingPlayer software for the iPhone and a HD version for Mac users at this year's Macworld conference in San Francisco.

The new SlingPlayer for Mac HD is a web-based version of the SlingPlayer software that will be accessible from Sling.com, Sling Media's recently launched video entertainment web site.

"SlingPlayer Mobile is ideally suited for the iPhone's large touch screen display and I know iPhone users are eagerly anticipating the application's availability", said Blake Krikorian, co-founder and CEO of Sling Media.

However unlike IPTV services like the mobile version of the BBC iPlayer, users will be able to access their television at home via a 3G as well as Wi-Fi.

Like previous versions for other mobile phones users will be able to control their home digital video recorder (PVR) to watch recorded shows, pause, rewind, and fast forward live TV, or even queue new recordings while on the road.

The company says that the SlingPlayer Mobile for iPhone will be submitted to Apple for testing and approval in Q1. The price has not been determined at this time.

SlingPlayer for Mac HD will be available for free via the web-based SlingPlayer within Sling.com later in Q1.

Mac customers will be able to use either Safari or Firefox web browsers to get both HD streaming and Live TV within Sling.com.