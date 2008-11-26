Mobiles.co.uk offers iPhone 3G
Apple's closely guarded iPhone 3G is now available through a new retailer in the UK. This marks the first time the phone will be on sale in the UK through a store other than Apple, O2 or the Carphone Warehouse.
Mobiles.co.uk is now offering the Apple mobile as an 8GB black version and 16GB black and white models on O2 contracts with pricing from free.
Interestingly, Mobiles.co.uk has previously listed the device - way back in August 2007 - when it fuelled rumour stories by suggesting the phone would be available on both O2 and Vodafone.
The company is a subsidiary of the Carphone Warehouse, which explains the connection, but might be thought surprising considering the site's dubious history with the device.
Customers ordering the iPhone 3G on the site can use the promo code MOB1108email to receive a free Bluetooth headset, car charger and in-car phone holder.
