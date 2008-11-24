  Woman hires hitman via text message

A woman from Oklahoma plotted to have her lover's wife kidnapped and possibly killed, but used text messages to organise the crime.

32-year-old Tonia Mullins is now facing a long spell in jail after conspiring with her lover, 26-year-old Michael Andrew Crawford - an Army soldier deployed to South Korea - to have Crawford's wife killed.

Apparently the two planned to use Mrs Crawford's $250,000 life insurance policy to buy a house and move in together.

But the pair were foiled by text messages sent by Mullins, which were pretty open about their intentions.

Mullins also texted Berry for advice on how to find an untraceable poison, before taking Berry up on her offer to find and hire a professional.

Mullins promised him $5000, and a bag of jewellery as collateral, before being arrested.