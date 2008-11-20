  1. Home
Santa comes to the iPhone

No doubt the first of many, but at this stage still novelty enough to be worth a mention, a new iPhone and iPod touch application brings Santa to the Apple platform.

SantaLive 2008 lets children (and big kids) watch an animated Father Christmas - plus helpers - as he gears up for the big night.

The app will provide daily status reports of what Santa is doing from Thanksgiving through to Christmas Eve as Santa gets ready to deliver his presents.

SantaLive 2008 can be downloaded directly to any iPhone or iPod touch through the App Store.

UPDATE: This app has been pulled from iTunes, as it seems not only was the developer allegedly paying reviewers for positive feedback but one episode featured the song "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer", which did not prove popular with the app's young audience.

