  Phone companies team-up on charger energy ratings

A group of mobile manufacturers has launched a common energy rating system for chargers, in order to make it easier for consumers to compare and choose the one that saves the most energy.

The new star rating system has been developed and is supported by LG, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung Electronics and Sony Ericsson.

The system indicates how much energy each charger uses when left plugged into the wall socket after charging is completed.

The ratings covers all chargers currently sold by the five companies, and range from five stars for the most efficient chargers down to zero stars for the ones consuming the most energy.

Consumers can visit the websites of each manufacturer to view and compare the results for every charger.