Opera Mini 4.2 released

Opera has released a preview of Opera Mini 4.2, the newest version of its mobile browser.

Opera Mini 4.2 beta claims to provide a more personalised experience with a selection of new skins, improved support for YouTube and other mobile video services on a wider selection of mobile phones.

Improvements in Opera Link allow users to share notes between their mobile phones and PCs, in addition to their bookmarks and recently-visited URLs.

Opera has also announced that Opera Mini is celebrating more than 20 million unique monthly users worldwide.

"The number of people using Opera Mini worldwide proves that there is a true revolution going on: people want to access all their favorite Web sites on the mobile phone they have today", says Jon von Tetzchner, CEO, Opera.

"We constantly focus on developing a faster and more personal browsing experience. Opera Mini 4.2 beta is an update
that takes mobile Web browsing to the next level."

