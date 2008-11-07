RXS:Redshift launches rear-view mirror Bluetooth kit

RXS: Redshift has launched a Bluetooth handsfree car kit that doubles as a rear-view mirror.

The kit clips over the car's existing mirror, with no installation or wiring required and is powered by rechargable battery.

The microphone and speaker are integrated into the mirror surround, and the caller ID is displayed on the mirror itself so users don't have to take their eyes off the road to see who is calling.

There is also a Bluetooth headset included that sits in the unit designed to let a user continue a conversation when getting out the vehicle.

The kit boasts digital signal processing technology to reduce background noise and echo.

The rechargeable battery offers up to 15 hours talk time and 20 days of standby time. The Bluetooth headset has 2 days of standby time and 2.5 hours of talk time.

The Rear-View Mirror Hands-Free Car Kit is priced at £69.99 and is available now.