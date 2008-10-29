  Brits sending 217 million texts per day

Perhaps it's because money is tight, but it seems more and more of us Brits are opting to send texts instead of calling our pals.

According to the latest research by the Mobile Data Association, we have sent, on average, 60 million more text messages per day from our mobile phones than we did last year.

In fact, we have typed in and sent around 217 million messages per day, and more than 6.5 billion texts per month as well as sending almost 1.5 million picture and video-based text messages every day.

The MMS figure alone showed an increase of 20% on the same period in 2007.

The Mobile Data Association tracked the volume and type of messages sent between July and September this year.

"The mobile landscape is constantly evolving", Steve Reynolds, chairman of the Mobile Data Association, told The Telegraph.

"New mobile phones, with easy to use software and creative tariffs from the mobile networks, are encouraging people of all ages to use more of their functionality."

"The mobile phone has evolved far beyond simple voice and text messaging: it sits at the centre of our lives at home and at work."