"ayePhone" app for Talk Like A Pirate Day launches

  "ayePhone" app for Talk Like A Pirate Day launches
Area49 Software has announced the release of the ayePhone for iPhone that claims to give use the "vicarious experience of being a pirate".

"With International Talk Like a Pirate Day approaching, we wanted to give all iPhone users the ability to convincingly talk like a pirate on September 19th", said Alex Horovitz, managing director of Area49.

"No longer do iPhone users need to worry about being put to shame by someone with a pegleg or eyepatch. The ayePhone for iPhone will prevent any iPhone user from being keelhauled."

Sounds included in the ayePhone for iPhone, "Avast Ye!", "Walk the Plank", "Yo Ho Ho", "Batten Down the Hatches" and the classic, "Shiver Me Timbers".

