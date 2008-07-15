  Vtap launches music vid channels for mobile users

Vtap - the video service for mobile users - has launched two new video channels.

The UK Festivals and UK Alternative Festivals mobile video channels are available free of charge to any mobile user with a video and web-enabled handset and can also be viewed on your PC.

Users just have to type in www.vtap.com/feeds/uk_festivals or m.vtap.com/feeds/uk_festivals, and they will get access to a continually updated feed of the latest web video content relating to festivals including O2 Wireless, T in the Park and Reading/Leeds, as well as videos of the headlining acts at this year’s festivals.

For new and up-and-coming artists, type in www.vtap.com/feeds/Alternative_Festivals or m.vtap.com/feeds/Alternative_Festivals to get a continually updated feed of the latest web video content relating to the acts performing at festivals including Green Man and Latitude.

Vtap searches more than 50,000 websites for new content every day, including YouTube and Daily Motion so users can search, view and save relevant web videos from any source on the internet.

Users can save videos online at vtap.com and then watch later on their mobile (and vice-versa).