  UK getting "very limited stock" of iPhone 3G

Insider sources are suggesting Apple, apparently displeased with the UK population's propensity to unlock their iPhones, is planning to limit supplies of the iPhone 3G to our fair isle.

Electric Pig's "inside source" at one of the official iPhone 3G retailers has informed the site that less than 15% of iPhones sold since the price drop have since appeared on O2's network.

Some are suspected of being sold abroad, while the majority are unlocked for use on other networks in the UK.

According to this source, the UK will receive a "very limited stock" of the iPhone 3G as a result, especially the 16GB model, which could go some way to explain the "one per customer" rationing.

In addition, we may also be punished with Apple withholding the white version of the device, wanting to send their chic stock to more worthy nations.

