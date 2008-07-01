  1. Home
American iPhone 3G pricing revealed

AT&T, the official iPhone operator in the States, has revealed its pricing for the iPhone 3G, including its non-contract charges.

As well as offering the phone on a minimum 2-year contract, the carrier will sell the device on a pay-as-you-go basis for a premium.

AT&T's "from" prices for the iPhone 3G are $199 and $299, where as the handset-only pricing comes in at $599 and $699 and will be sold "sometime in the future", AT&T said.

In the UK the iPhone 3G will be offered from free, dependent on contract. Pay & Go pricing is yet to be confirmed, although the O2 site did publish prices - apparently in error - from £299.

AT&T has also revealed that the new model will go on sale at 8am on 11 July which tallies with rumours of an early morning debut in the UK too.

