American iPhone 3G pricing revealed
AT&T, the official iPhone operator in the States, has revealed its pricing for the iPhone 3G, including its non-contract charges.
As well as offering the phone on a minimum 2-year contract, the carrier will sell the device on a pay-as-you-go basis for a premium.
AT&T's "from" prices for the iPhone 3G are $199 and $299, where as the handset-only pricing comes in at $599 and $699 and will be sold "sometime in the future", AT&T said.
In the UK the iPhone 3G will be offered from free, dependent on contract. Pay & Go pricing is yet to be confirmed, although the O2 site did publish prices - apparently in error - from £299.
AT&T has also revealed that the new model will go on sale at 8am on 11 July which tallies with rumours of an early morning debut in the UK too.
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- Apple might debut iPhone SE 2 in May with no headphone jack
- Uh-oh! LG might not be able to make Apple's 2018 iPhone OLED screens
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
Comments