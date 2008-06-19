  91% of Japanese not interested in iPhone 3G

Research has revealed that Apple may well have a fight on its hands trying to shift large numbers of the iPhone 3G in Japan.

An iShare study has shown that Japanese adults are not interested in Apple's coming-soon mobile phone will an overwhelming 91% of those polled declaring they have no plans to buy the device.

Reasons for the disinterest are not detailed, other than lack of removable battery said to put 77% off the purchase.

It's thought the lack of 1Seg digital TV tuner - almost an as-standard feature in many Japanese mobiles - could be one reason for the negative results.

The iPhone 3G will launch in Japan on 11 July via the country's third largest carrier, Softbank.