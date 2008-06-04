E-Ten launches four Glofiish Pocket PC phones

E-Ten has shown off new "Pocket PC" phones at the Computex event, winning a "Best Choice" of the show award for one of the new devices.

The smartphone maker, recently acquired by Acer, has launched the Glofiish DX900, V900, X900 and X610. All four run on the Windows Mobile 6.1 platform and feature a new touch interface with "finger-friendly icons and 3D animations".

The Glofiish DX900 is the world's first dual-SIM and dual standby Windows Mobile handset to support HSDPA and EDGE. In addition it offers GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity, a high-resolution VGA display, and a 3-megapixel auto-focus camera.

The Glofiish V900 marks the premier of mobile digital TV to E-Ten's lineup, with a DVB-T/H tuners as well as T-DMB/DAB meaning over-the-air TV can be enjoyed almost anywhere around the world.

Claiming to offer "the best mobile experience", the Glofiish X900 has UMTS/HSDPA connectivity while the Glofiish X610 is said to offer both value and functionally.

No pricing info, availability or further spec has been revealed. In the UK, E-Ten offers its phones SIM-free through specialist retailers, rather than through operators.