  ARM promising 1080p HD TV on mobiles

A new Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) could see 1080p high definition TV brought to mobile devices, including phones.

Here's the science bit - the Multi-core Mali-400 MP from ARM has a single vertex processor capable of 30 million triangles a second.

This is claimed by the company to be "way beyond the requirements even of current consoles".

And the GPU can also hold between one and four fragment processors - and, with four, can fill more than a billion pixels a second, which is enough to deliver 1080p.

"We are still trying to work through this but in terms of IP (ie chip design) vendors, and perhaps also GPU [silicon] vendors, we think we are the only people to offer full OpenGL ES 1.0 1080p for HD TV", said an ARM spokesperson.

Products using the Mali-400 GPU may start appearing on the market by 2010.