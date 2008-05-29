  OrbLive available on iPhone and iPod touch

Orb Networks has announced that owners of iPhone and iPod touch devices can now play all their media - music, recorded and live TV, downloaded and home movies, and more directly from their computers.

Orb's new OrbLive iPhone application enables users to enjoy content in any video format - downloaded BitTorrent files, TiVo-to-Go files, DivX, Mov, MP4, even live video and TV streams.

"Face it, sync-ing was a good way to get your media 5 or 10 years ago. Now it is just a way for Apple to control - and make money on - things you watch and listen to", said Joe Costello, CEO of Orb Networks.

"NBC makes their shows available for free on their website, and TiVo says it is OK to watch your recordings on your computer; why does Steve Jobs get to decide what you watch?"

With OrbLive on your iPhone or iPod touch and the free Orb Media Center application on the PC where you have all your media, all the media from that PC - music, TiVo-to-Go recordings, videos and movies in any format - are all available while you are away.