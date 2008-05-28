  First iPhone iFund apps revealed

The first two applications granted funding from the $100 million iFund announced in March, run by Apple and venture capital company Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, have been revealed.

The first software is from Pelago, called Whrrl, that marries the mapping capabilities of the iPhone with the ability to find information about places where you, your friends, or anyone has been.

The example given is you're lost in Las Vegas and need a restaurant recommendation, Whrrl will let you scan the locations of nearby restaurants, just Italian restaurants, or just those recommended by foodie friends.

Alternatively you could search for the highest-rated bars or kid-friendly activities recommended by friends from your social network.

The other is called iControl, a home automation application that would give iPhone users remote control over air conditioners, lighting, window shades, etc.

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers says an offer has been put to one more startup, while another 10 are being seriously considered.

More information about the applications available to the iPhone 2.0 are expected to be revealed at Apple's worldwide developers conference starting on 9 June, also thought to be the launch pad for the 3G iPhone.