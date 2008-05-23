McDonald's in Japan trials RFID payment

McDonald's has launched it’s new "Kazasu" (which means "contactless") coupon loyalty and payment scheme in Japan.

The programme will roll out initially across 175 premises in the country but will eventually be expanded to all 3800 nationwide "restaurants" by the end of next year.

The Kazasu coupon uses RFID technology (which is pre-installed in most modern Japanese mobile phones) to allow customers to chose their meals, redeem coupons and then pay virtually via their phones.

McFans must download an application to their phones and register via mobile web, then just place their phone near the RFID reader at the register while in store for cashless transactions.

In the UK such schemes are still in their infancy, with the highest profile one being the O2 and Nokia team up for the NFC-enabled "Tube Phone" that offers contactless payment on the Underground.