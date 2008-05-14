Mobile phones more important to us than wallets or laptops
An international survey has found that our mobile phones are the gadget we would all least like to lose.
More than one third of respondents to the survey, carried out by market research firm IDC, said that they would choose their phone over their wallet or laptop if they had to leave the house for 24 hours and could take only one item.
The survey also found that a growing number of us can be termed "hyperconnected" meaning we use seven devices or more (like mobile phones and laptops) at work and play, as well as nine applications or more like, for example, email or regularly visiting social networking sites like Facebook.
The survey found that the Chinese are the most hyperconnected, while Canada and the United Arab Emirates had the fewest number among the 17 countries covered in the survey.
The survey, which was sponsored by Nortel, also predicts the number of the hyperconnected could rise to 40% in 5 years.
Get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the network that gives you 4G in more places than any other. EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK’s first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. The networks coverage extends to 90% of the UK’s landmass and EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK’s best overall network by RootMetrics.
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S review: The flagship and the folly
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and latest news ahead of next week's launch
- Nokia X6 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Essential opened up its store to the UK so you can buy Essential Phone
- Apple's 2018 6.1-inch iPhone model might not come with 3D Touch
- OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20/P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Motorola Moto C vs Moto E5 vs Moto G6 vs Moto X4 vs Moto Z2: Which Moto is right for you?
- Apple cuts down iPhone X orders due to of lack of demand
- LG G7 ThinQ's 6.1-inch display will be the brightest ever for a smartphone
Comments