  CoPilot Live 7 now available on Symbian devices

ALK Technologies has announced that its WinMob-based smartphone navigation system, CoPilot Live 7, is now available for Symbian S60 3rd edition and UIQ-based smartphones.

Owners of a wider range of smartphones, including the latest Nokia and Sony Ericsson models, can now use CoPilot Live's turn-by-turn satellite navigation experience.

The system is supplied on a memory card that installs automatically onto any Windows Mobile or compatible Symbian phone. Set-up is said to be simple thanks to automatic GPS configuration that recognises a phone's internal GPS receiver or connects to an external receiver via Bluetooth.

The system is available with NAVTEQ maps of a single country or the whole of Europe preloaded on the memory card, and all versions offer CoPilot Live, a live tracking service that lets you share your location live on the web with others as you move around.

This announcement means as well as Windows 2003, 5.0, 6 and 6.1 mobile phones, CoPilot Live 7 is now compatible with Symbian S60 3rd Edition phones including the Nokia N95, E50, E51, E60, E61, E65, E70, N73, N75, N76, N81, N82, N91, N92, N93 6110, 6120, 6210, 6220 and E90. Symbian UIQ phones supported are Sony Ericsson M600i, w950i, w960i, P1i, P990i and the Motorola Z8 and Z10.